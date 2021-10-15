Registration Price Now Lowered for Last 2 Conferences of 2021

IADC recently reduced the registration price for the last 2 conferences of the year.

The new price for 2021 Annual General Meeting taking place next month in Dallas is now $150 .

. The new price for 2021 Drilling Middle East taking place in December in Abu Dhabi is now $235.

All currently registered attendees will be receiving a refund for the overage.

Over 80 years ago, IADC was founded on bringing the drilling industry together. The founders recognized that building a firmer foundation for the entire industry would require the contribution from us all. It’s in that genuine spirit that the International Association of Drilling Contractors wants to give back by bringing together the drilling industry.

Consider attending to celebrate with industry friends and bring a proper ending to 2021. With the great program below, we can prepare to take on 2022 as an industry. Together.