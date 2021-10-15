Registration Price Now Lowered for Last 2 Conferences of 2021

IADC recently reduced the registration price for the last 2 conferences of the year.
All currently registered attendees will be receiving a refund for the overage.
Over 80 years ago, IADC was founded on bringing the drilling industry together. The founders recognized that building a firmer foundation for the entire industry would require the contribution from us all. It’s in that genuine spirit that the International Association of Drilling Contractors wants to give back by bringing together the drilling industry.
Consider attending to celebrate with industry friends and bring a proper ending to 2021. With the great program below, we can prepare to take on 2022 as an industry. Together.
AGM Conference Program
Recognized as the keynote conference for the drilling industry, IADC’s Annual General Meeting brings the drilling industry together to provide ideal networking opportunities for participants. Prominent speakers from industry and government are featured.
The program highlights are below:
- Baker Hughes Keynote Breakfast
- IADC Exemplary Service Awards Presentation
- Regulator/Industry Engagement for Progress Across the O&G Sector
- New Industry Training Programs – What’s the Impact for your Company?
- Luncheon Keynote Presentation by Rod Henson, Vice President – Wells, ExxonMobil
- Digital Transformation – What Does it Really Mean?
- Drillers Outlook
- ESG Reporting Explained
- Identifying Cybersecurity Risks and Lessons Learned
- Annual General Meeting Reception Sponsored by Caterpillar Inc.
- National Oilwell Varco Breakfast & Rig Census
- 2021 IADC Contractor of the Year Presentation
- Sustaining a Workforce in the Midst of a Complex Energy Landscape
- Market Outlook
For more conference information
Please visit the 2021 Annual General Meeting page on the IADC website.
Annual General Meeting
3-5 November 2021
Fairmont Hotel
Dallas, Texas
Drilling Middle East Conference Program
Recognized as the keynote conference for the drilling industry, IADC’s Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition brings the drilling industry together to provide ideal networking opportunities for participants. Prominent speakers from industry and government are featured.
The program highlights are below:
- Keynote Presentation by Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, CEO, ADNOC Drilling (invited)
- Keynote Presentation by Simon Drew, President – Land Drilling, KCA Deutag Drilling Ltd.
- Human Resources
- How Do We Retain Knowledge in the Industry? (Panel Discussion)
- Technology & Innovation
- Sustainability
- Luncheon Keynote Presentation by Rod Henson, Vice President – Wells, ExxonMobil
- Well Control Solutions
- Innovative Contracts
- ESG – Sustainability (Panel Discussion)
For more conference information
Please visit the 2021 Drilling Middle East Conference page on the IADC website.
Drilling Middle East Conference
13-14 December 2021
Marriott Hotel Downtown
Abu Dhabi