Registration Open for Contracts and Risk Management Conference

IADC’s planning committees have made the decision to move to a fully virtual experience for the Contracts and Risk Management, International Well Control, and the SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling/Underbalanced Operations Conferences being held in October.

This decision was made in order to protect the health & safety of all conference participants. Given the positive feedback IADC has received about their August & September conferences, IADC is confident that attendees, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors will receive an equally valuable experience online.