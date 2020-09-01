DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

Registration Open for Contracts and Risk Management Conference

Topics

IADC’s planning committees have made the decision to move to a fully virtual experience for the Contracts and Risk Management, International Well Control, and the SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling/Underbalanced Operations Conferences being held in October.

This decision was made in order to protect the health & safety of all conference participants. Given the positive feedback IADC has received about their August & September conferences, IADC is confident that attendees, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors will receive an equally valuable experience online.

9 – 10 October

13 – 14 October

29 – 30 October

All Upcoming Conferences

Related posts

1 September 2020

Hurricane Laura Forces BSEE to Flee Offices

Read more
1 September 2020

ART Committee to Launch Effort to Update Long-Standing Dull-Bit Grading System

Read more
1 September 2020

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for September 2020

Read more