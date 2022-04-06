Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Hosts Golf Tournament

IADC’s North Arabian Gulf Chapter (NAGC) hosted a golf tournament on the 24 and 25 March at the Emirates Golf Club Dubai, UAE..

The event had 114 teams, more than 450 players, and then by the end of day 2 we had a Gala dinner which welcomed almost 1300 attendees. Due to COVID-19, this event didn’t take place in 2020 & 2021, so our members were looking forward for what was a very successful event. Attached are some pictures from day 1 and the Gala dinner on day 2 were IADC leadership team had a 2 minute video played during the event thanking the members for their support.

The Chapter would like to thank everyone who participated, the volunteers who helped organize the event, and the companies who offered support via sponsorships.