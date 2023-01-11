Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle Chapter Joins Industry Collective at Safari Lights Family Event

As a member of the Industry Collective, IADC’s Oklahoma Texas Panhandle Chapter helped host “A Night Under the Safari Lights” at the Oklahoma City Zoo on 15 December 2022. The family-friendly event included admission for the walking zoo lights trail and private access to the Lotus Pavilion for industry families to gather for cookies, cocoa, finger foods and animal encounters.

The Industry Collective is comprised of oil and natural gas organizations in the Mid continent region, including the American Association of Drilling Engineers, API, Oklahoma City Geological Society, Oilfield Christian Fellowship, Petroleum Alliance, SPE and SPE Young Professionals. The organization creates a space where all groups across disciplines in the oil and natural gas community can network and support each other.

