IADC Southeast Asia Chapter Announces Inaugural Safety Awards Program

IADC’s Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) is pleased to introduce the inaugural IADC SEAC Safety Awards for 2022 in 2023!

Awards will be given for various achievements within the categories of Best Statistical Safety Performance and Best Safety Initiative and are open only to registered Members of the IADC SEAC. Submissions must be sent via email to chit.hlaing@iadc.org by Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

Awards will be presented at the IADC HSE & Sustainability Asia Pacific 2023 Conference & Exhibition event on 23-24 May at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Please contact IADC SEAC Staff Liaison Chit Hlaing at chit.hlaing@iadc.org with questions or for more information.