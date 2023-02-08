DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Southeast Asia Chapter Announces Inaugural Safety Awards Program

Topics
IADC’s Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) is pleased to introduce the inaugural IADC SEAC Safety Awards for 2022 in 2023!

Awards will be given for various achievements within the categories of Best Statistical Safety Performance and Best Safety Initiative and are open only to registered Members of the IADC SEAC. Submissions must be sent via email to chit.hlaing@iadc.org by Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

Awards will be presented at the IADC HSE & Sustainability Asia Pacific 2023 Conference & Exhibition event on 23-24 May at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Please contact IADC SEAC Staff Liaison Chit Hlaing at chit.hlaing@iadc.org with questions or for more information.

Award Guidance & Requirements

Related posts

8 February 2023

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter – 2023 Meeting Schedule

Read more
8 February 2023

Houston Chapter to Host Annual Sporting Clays Event

Read more
8 February 2023

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for February 2023

Read more