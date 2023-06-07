IADC Houston Chapter Hosts Industry Investment Outlook Luncheon

IADC’s Houston Chapter hosted their most recent monthly luncheon on 24 May at the Petroleum Club in Houston. The topic was “Industry Investment Outlook” and featured three guests who shared insights on the investment community’s approach to the drilling industry, as well as its place in the broader energy portfolio:

John Daniel – Founder & President of Daniel Energy Partners



George O’Leary – Managing Director – Head of Energy & Power Equity Capital Markets, Jeffries Global Investment Bank



Garrett Chunn – Senior Vice President, Juniper Capital

The next luncheon will be held on 23 August, featuring an overview of the current state of the drilling industry by IADC Chairman and Patterson-UTI President and CEO Andy Hendricks.

