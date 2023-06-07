DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Houston Chapter Hosts Industry Investment Outlook Luncheon

Topics

IADC’s Houston Chapter hosted their most recent monthly luncheon on 24 May at the Petroleum Club in Houston. The topic was “Industry Investment Outlook” and featured three guests who shared insights on the investment community’s approach to the drilling industry, as well as its place in the broader energy portfolio:

John Daniel – Founder & President of Daniel Energy Partners

George O’Leary – Managing Director – Head of Energy & Power Equity Capital Markets, Jeffries Global Investment Bank

Garrett Chunn – Senior Vice President, Juniper Capital

The next luncheon will be held on 23 August, featuring an overview of the current state of the drilling industry by IADC Chairman and Patterson-UTI President and CEO Andy Hendricks.

 

VISIT IADC HOUSTON CHAPTER PAGE

Related posts

7 June 2023

Rig Moving Subcommittee Holds Important Discussion on Road Safety

Read more
7 June 2023

Recap: 2023 SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition

Read more
7 June 2023

Australasia Chapter Young Professionals Subcommittee Participates in Energy & Mining Collaboration Event

Read more