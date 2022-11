On the 30th of October, IADC Caspian Chapter hosted a golf tournament and networking event in Baku, Azerbaijan. There were 18 total teams that participated, and a variety of awards were presented. Thank you to everyone who participated, and to the event sponsors: Azeri Mi, CITCO, Khazar Engineering, HMH, Modutec, Trast, Turan Drilling & Socar AQS.