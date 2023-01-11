Caspian Chapter Holds End-of-Year Event

IADC’s Caspian Chapter closed out the year with an event in December including an IADC update, Chapter update and a quiz with prizes for the winners.

The event provided an opportunity for Chapter Chair, Vasso Papadopoulou, and IADC Vice President – Eastern Hemisphere, Hisham Zebian, to express appreciation to Chapter Members for their support and discuss plans for 2023. In addition to several meetings and golf tournaments, the region will also host IADC’s Caspian Conference & Exhibition in Baku on 7-8 February.