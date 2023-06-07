Australasia Chapter Young Professionals Subcommittee Participates in Energy & Mining Collaboration Event

The IADC Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee, along with nine other organizations of an event coalition, collaborated with the Professional Networking Institute to host an Energy and Mining Collaboration Networking Event. The event was held on 11 May at the Claremont Hotel in Perth, Australia. Over 200 professionals across the mining, energy, and resources sectors gathered for the event. Great job to the IADC Australasia YP Subcommittee for a successful first collaborative event!

Participating organizations include:

– Young Mining Professionals Perth (YMP Perth)

– Energy Club WA

– Young Energy Professionals (YEP) Perth

– Australian Institute for Non-Destructive Testing (AINDT)

– Women in Energy – Perth

– National Association of Women in Operations (NAWO)

– Energy & Resources Law Association (formerly AMPLA)

– SUT YES! Perth: Young Engineers & Scientists (Society for Underwater Technology)

– Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Western Australia)

– IADC Australasia Chapter Young Professional Sub-Committee