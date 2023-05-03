Australasia Chapter Young Professionals Subcommittee Collaborates on Industry Event

The IADC Australasia Chapter Young Professionals Subcommittee is collaborating with nine other industry associations to host an Energy and Mining Collaboration networking event on 11 May at the Claremont Hotel.

Participating organizations include:

– Young Mining Professionals Perth (YMP Perth)

– Energy Club WA

– Young Energy Professionals (YEP) Perth

– Australian Institute for Non-Destructive Testing (AINDT)

– Women in Energy – Perth

– National Association of Women in Operations (NAWO)

– Energy & Resources Law Association (formerly AMPLA)

– SUT YES! Perth: Young Engineers & Scientists (Society for Underwater Technology)

– Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Western Australia)

– IADC Australasia Chapter Young Professional Sub-Committee

Members of these participating organizations are entitled to discounted tickets via a discount code from their organization. Tickets are also available to the public.