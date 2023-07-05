Regional Chapters Host Annual Golf Tournaments

Golf tournaments are an excellent way for local IADC Members to network and help raise money to support the community in various ways. In June, three IADC Regional Chapters hosted their annual golf tournaments!

The 2023 IADC Permian Basin Chapter Annual Golf tournament drew over 60 participating teams. The day involved two different golf courses, lunch, and door prizes. The tournament raised over $40,000 that will go towards funding local scholarships, Chapter programs, and community outreach programs.

The IADC North Sea Chapter hosted its 40th Anniversary Texas Scramble Golf Day at Peterculter Golf Club in Aberdeen.

Congrats to the winners!

The charity collection at the North Sea Chapter Golf Dinner brought in £2000. The Chapter plans to make a charity donation to Turning Point Scotland. The Turning Point Scotland Aberdeen Housing Support service provides flexible housing support options to individuals with complex mental health issues, neurological conditions, acquired brain injury, learning disabilities or living with a mental health condition alongside alcohol or other drug use. This organization has a vision of a Scotland where everyone has a safe place to call home, a support network of positive relationships, and the chance to fill their time with meaningful and enjoyable activity.

The IADC Caspian Chapter hosted a golf tournament networking event at the Dreamland Golf Club in Baku, Azerbaijan. A total of 74 players took part in this tournament, and two different teams from SOCAR Cape won first and second place.