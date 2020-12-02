Recap of Association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting

For 80 years, our Annual General Meetings (AGM) have been a time for our Members to kick back and share what they’ve been up to both personally and professionally. It’s been a time to recognize how far we’ve come as an industry over the past 12 months while making sure we’re prepared for the next 12 months.
As have so many events forgone the in-person component this year, IADC’s 80th AGM celebrated the achievements of the industry and the Association as well as hosted many notable speakers providing their invaluable insight and outlooks to attendees.
Speakers
In a series of keynote and panel discussions, IADC’s 2020 AGM covered a variety of topics. Keynotes speaker Dale W. Bradford, VP of Global HSE at Murphy Exploration and Production Company, discussed how he and his firm have focused on health, safety, and competency initiatives during the downturn to ensure that they are navigating this market slump the best way they can. Another keynote speaker, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (WY), discussed how the political landscape in Washington D.C. will affect market fluctuations and COVID-19 response in 2021. Clay Williams, Chairman, President & CEO at National Oilwell Varco, delivered his company’s 67th Annual Rig Census and associated contractor survey, covering how the slump in demand affected the active rig count this year.
New Industry Initiatives
Representatives from various industry initiatives presented new launches, like Chris Parker discussing the newly Human Performance Oil and Gas Industry Forum and its HPOG website. Officers of IADC’s newly formed Latin America Chapter – Carlos Ortiz Reguer, Director of Marketing Latin America at Transocean, and Soraya Carvalho, Regional Sales Manager of Latin America at National Oilwell Varco – presented upcoming activities and strategic vision to grow IADC’s reach in the rest of the Western Hemisphere.