DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

Recap of Association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting

Topics
DrillBits-Dec2020-Recap-of-2020-AnnualGeneralMeeting-Zoom

For 80 years, our Annual General Meetings (AGM) have been a time for our Members to kick back and share what they’ve been up to both personally and professionally. It’s been a time to recognize how far we’ve come as an industry over the past 12 months while making sure we’re prepared for the next 12 months.

As have so many events forgone the in-person component this year, IADC’s 80th AGM celebrated the achievements of the industry and the Association as well as hosted many notable speakers providing their invaluable insight and outlooks to attendees.

Speakers

In a series of keynote and panel discussions, IADC’s 2020 AGM covered a variety of topics. Keynotes speaker Dale W. Bradford, VP of Global HSE at Murphy Exploration and Production Company, discussed how he and his firm have focused on health, safety, and competency initiatives during the downturn to ensure that they are navigating this market slump the best way they can. Another keynote speaker, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (WY), discussed how the political landscape in Washington D.C. will affect market fluctuations and COVID-19 response in 2021. Clay Williams, Chairman, President & CEO at National Oilwell Varco, delivered his company’s 67th Annual Rig Census and associated contractor survey, covering how the slump in demand affected the active rig count this year.

New Industry Initiatives

Representatives from various industry initiatives presented new launches, like Chris Parker discussing the newly Human Performance Oil and Gas Industry Forum and its HPOG website. Officers of IADC’s newly formed Latin America Chapter – Carlos Ortiz Reguer, Director of Marketing Latin America at Transocean, and Soraya Carvalho, Regional Sales Manager of Latin America at National Oilwell Varco – presented upcoming activities and strategic vision to grow IADC’s reach in the rest of the Western Hemisphere.

Upcoming IADC Conferences

Originally, scheduled to as in-person events in Paris, France, and Abu Dhabi, UAE, respectively, IADC’s World Drilling and Drilling Middle East Conferences will be fully virtual events on 2nd and 3rd week of December.
World Drilling is next Tuesday! In a year where the world seemed so close and so far, the Association is excited to host this leadership event for wells professionals. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives for all stakeholders.
Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will:
  • Provide market outlook on the industry
  • Chart lessons learned by operations and safety experts
  • Explore what good stewardship means in 2021
Visit the World Drilling Conference page for more program details!
Drilling Middle East is 10 days away! Our 2020 Drilling Middle East Conference will be a fully virtual event from 14-15 December. Although the Middle East market has remained resilient through the downturn, this region continues to face challenges around workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance. During this event, industry leaders and drilling professionals will discuss:
  • Best practices to keep workers safe and healthy during a pandemic
  • Regional updates from IADC Southern and Northern Arabian Peninsula Chapters
  • How human factors and technology are shifting drilling operations
Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements. The premier event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.

Exemplary Service Award

Shane Marchand, VP Marketing & Business Development, Helmerich & Payne IDC was recognized for his contribution to the drilling industry and to IADC. Recipients have, during their career, demonstrated their commitment to improving the drilling industry and advancing its safety, training or technology. Read more in Drilling Contractor about Mr. Marchand’s 2020 recognition.

Contractor of Year Award

Kevin Neveu, President and CEO, Precision Drilling was recognized for outstanding lifetime achievement in technical innovation, safety, and economic efficiency within the drilling industry. Read more in Drilling Contractor about Mr. Neveu’s 2020 recognition.

Chairman’s Anniversary Award

Tony Slater, Drilling Superintendent, Noble Drilling was recognized as an individual working in the field who has made direct impact on improving performance for their company, either through a project or personal effort. Read more in Drilling Contractor about Mr. Slater’s 2020 recognition.

Mark Your Calendars

Next year’s AGM will be held 3-5 November in Dallas, Texas at the Fairmont Hotel. Visit the 2021 AGM event page throughout the year for more information. Details will be posted as they become available.

Related posts

2 December 2020

IADC Young Professionals Committee Seeks Industry Input

Read more
2 December 2020

World Drilling Panel to Explore Main Drivers of Energy Transition

Read more
2 December 2020

Excitement Builds for New Chapter’s 1st Annual Meeting Next Thursday

Read more