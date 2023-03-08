Recap: IADC Drilling Caspian 2023 Conference & Exhibition

During the conference, Drilling Contractor (DC) magazine interviewed Yashar Latifov, VP Field Development for SOCAR. Companies in the Caspian region have always dealt with unique challenges. Its landlocked nature, for example, makes access particularly difficult for offshore drilling rigs. The area’s geology is also unique, with a young geologic basin that has a lot of unconsolidated fine sand formations. The interview discusses those unique challenges, as well as the new opportunities that are arising as the company looks to expand its drilling program and explore in deeper waters. Watch the video for more details.