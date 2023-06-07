Recap: 2023 SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition

DRILLBITS
The 2023 SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition was held 23-25 May in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The theme of this year’s conference was The Future of Drilling Technology: Balancing Sustainability and Energy Security. This conference is one of the biggest drilling events in the region and is a joint effort between IADC and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). In its 13th edition, the conference provided an unprecedented platform for experts in drilling and completions to share their latest technological advancements, evolving challenges, and successful case histories. 

Thank you to everyone who made this conference possible, including attendees, presenters, panelists, exhibitors, and the conference planning committee! 

A special thank you to the conference host organization, ADNOC Drilling.

