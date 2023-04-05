Recap: 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference in Norway

Last year, Welltec launched its Well Miller CVF system, which is designed to optimize the repair of wells with mechanical problems by milling out faulty hardware. In this interview with DC from the 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference on 7 March, Houssam Mourani, Welltec Sales Director in Norway, discusses how the system can be applied in the field, as well as the key features Welltec integrated from different technologies into this system. He also discusses a case study with TotalEnergies in the North Sea.