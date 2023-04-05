DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Recap: 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference in Norway

Topics

The 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference & Exhibition was held 7-9 March in Stavanger, Norway. IADC sponsored 6 students to attend the conference. 

The technical program covered a variety of topics, including:

  • Drilling Process and Technology
  • Tubulars
  • Deepwater and Subsea
  • Completions and Field Development
  • Management and Systems
  • Leading and New Technologies/Methodologies 
  • Environmental, Social, Governance 
  • Focused Case Studies 

Drilling Contractor Magazine Interviews from the Conference

The following interviews were conducted by Drilling Contractor (DC) magazine while at the SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference. DC also conducted interviews from the Nabor’s Canrig Robotics facility in Stavanger, Norway and the SPE DSATS/IADC ART Committee Symposium prior to the International Drilling Conference. You can find all of the aforementioned interviews in the March issue of eNews from Drillingcontractor.org.

Weatherford’s VERO OneTouch automated tubular system automates the makeup and break-out of drill pipe and autonomously automates pipe connections, enabling users to complete the entire pipe connection sequence without inputs or signals from the operator. Speaking to DC from the 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference and Exhibition on 7 March, Tracy Cummins, Global Business Development Manager of Tubular Running Services at Weatherford, explains how the system works, including the mechanisms the company designed into the system to enable automation. Mr. Cummins also discusses the impact the system has on rigsite safety and drilling efficiency.

Last year, Welltec launched its Well Miller CVF system, which is designed to optimize the repair of wells with mechanical problems by milling out faulty hardware. In this interview with DC from the 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference on 7 March, Houssam Mourani, Welltec Sales Director in Norway, discusses how the system can be applied in the field, as well as the key features Welltec integrated from different technologies into this system. He also discusses a case study with TotalEnergies in the North Sea.

In this interview with DC from the 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference on 8 March, Robin Macmillan, Chief Sales Officer at Data Gumbo, speaks about the potential value of smart contracts in the drilling industry. DC also speaks with Mike DuBose, Senior VP of International Development at IADC, about why IADC began certifying smart contract networks and how other companies can get involved.

Thank you to all of the conference sponsors!

Sponsors

Upcoming IADC Events

Photos from IADC Drilling Caspian 2023 Conference & Exhibition

Related posts

5 April 2023

Submit an Abstract to the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference

Read more
5 April 2023

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for April 2023

Read more
5 April 2023

North Sea Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards

Read more