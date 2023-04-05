Recap: 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference in Norway

Weatherford’s VERO OneTouch automated tubular system automates the makeup and break-out of drill pipe and autonomously automates pipe connections, enabling users to complete the entire pipe connection sequence without inputs or signals from the operator. Speaking to DC from the 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference and Exhibition on 7 March, Tracy Cummins, Global Business Development Manager of Tubular Running Services at Weatherford, explains how the system works, including the mechanisms the company designed into the system to enable automation. Mr. Cummins also discusses the impact the system has on rigsite safety and drilling efficiency.
The 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference & Exhibition was held 7-9 March in Stavanger, Norway. IADC sponsored 6 students to attend the conference.
The technical program covered a variety of topics, including:
- Drilling Process and Technology
- Tubulars
- Deepwater and Subsea
- Completions and Field Development
- Management and Systems
- Leading and New Technologies/Methodologies
- Environmental, Social, Governance
- Focused Case Studies