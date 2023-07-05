Recap: 2023 IADC World Drilling in London

The 2023 IADC World Drilling Conference & Exhibition took place on 20-21 June in London. With 430+ people in attendance, this was a lively and dynamic conference. The program included some of the industry’s leading voices speaking on current challenges and opportunities, especially regarding the future of drilling in terms of sustainability, innovation, and technology.

The first day of the conference included a keynote presentation on the “Energy Trilemma” by Anne Davies, Senior Vice President Wells at BP. The opening presentation was given by Andy Hendricks, 2023 IADC Chairman and CEO of Patterson-UTI. On the second day of the conference, the keynote presentation was given by Robert Eifler, CEO of Noble Corp.

IADC sponsored 7 students to attend the conference. Of these students, 6 were from the IADC Student Chapters at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia, Pandit Deendayal Energy University in India, and MIT World Peace University in India. A student also joined from the University of Salford in the UK.

According to IADC President Jason McFarland,

“World Drilling consistently delivers value, and this year’s conference had an exceptional energy about it. It was clear that people were optimistic and very happy to be networking in-person. It really felt like everyone was joining together to make this next up-cycle the best that it can be.”

Presentations were included under the following categories:

Energy Transition: Sharing Experiences

Market Outlook

New Technologies to Reduce Emissions

Adding Value through Technology

Adding Value through Analytics, Technology, and Best Practices

Other featured presentations included: