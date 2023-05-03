Recap: 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training Conference & Exhibition

The 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference & Exhibition was held 18-19 April at the Hyatt Regency Houston West in Houston, Texas. This conference provided a forum to learn, exchange, and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward. The focus was on understanding and delivering optimal human and organizational HSE&T performance.

The conference consisted of a two-day program filled with a variety of presentation and panel topics. Bernie Wolford, President & CEO of Diamond Offshore, delivered Tuesday’s keynote presentation: “How the industry has changed over the past 40 years… and how it remains the same. What can we learn to achieve further improvements in HSE performance?” Wednesday’s keynote presentation was delivered by leading safety expert Todd Conklin, Ph.D., and was sponsored by Seadrill.

IADC sponsored 12 students from Marietta College and the University of Wyoming to attend the conference. These students were able to attend the various presentations and panels, learn more about the importance of HSE&T in the drilling industry, check out the exhibitors present, and network with other IADC Members.