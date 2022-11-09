Recap: 2022 IADC International Well Control Conference & Exhibition

Jim Rocco, IADC Senior Director – Government & Industry Affairs – Offshore, provided insight as a participant on a conference panel moderated by the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway. The panel, Well Control – the Future – Unified Voices, provided a forum for discussion regarding the following:

Regulators, operators, and the broader supply chain are exceedingly focused on the pursuit of activities that sustain optimum safety for people, the natural environment, and our assets; offshore stakeholders are always striving to showcase an industry reputation that substantially contributes to the well-being of an energy-intensive global economy. In this spirit of value-added engagement, the International Regulators’ Forum (IRF) invited The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) and The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) to share key insights and observations with a view to pursuing shared improvement opportunities. Such opportunities currently being explored include: enhancing Well Control preventative measures; Identifying key concepts upon which industry digitalization strategies may take shape; and leveraging investigation quality/learning events. Whilst both society and the industry recognize the need for regulators to maintain “arm’s length” to the industry they regulate, this working model is already delivering results. It enables a shared tone, intended to help accelerate best-practice protocols and improvements across the globe. The panel explored tangible deliverables and challenges that underpin the aim of this informative effort.