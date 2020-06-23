RAPID-S53 BOP Reliability JIP Opens to Include Component Manufacturer Participants

The RAPID-S53 BOP Reliability JIP has established a new type of participant category, that of Equipment Component Manufacturer. The category is designed for the companies that make individual components such as SPM valves and regulators supplied to OEMs/System Integrators to build the complete BOP system.

Parker Hannifin Corporation is the first component manufacturer to join the JIP in the new category. Initial annual dues for component manufacturers as been set at $7500.There are currently 12 drilling contractors, 12 operators, and three OEM/System Integrators participating in the JIP, which has been collecting BOP performance data since 2015.

For more information about the JIP, and to join, please contact Steve Kropla at steve.kropla@iadc.org.