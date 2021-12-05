Randy Smith, Linda Ibrahim Recognized with IADC Exemplary Service Awards

During the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in Dallas, Texas, Randy Smith, Founder of Smith Mason & Co., and Linda Ibrahim, Chief Accounting Officer and VP Tax at Vantage Drilling, were recognized for their contributions to IADC with Exemplary Service Awards.

About Exemplary Service Awards

The awards recognize individuals’ notable for outstanding contributions to the drilling industry and to IADC. Recipients have, during their career, demonstrated their commitment to improving the drilling industry and advancing its safety, training or technology.

The award recipients are usually announced at IADC’s year-end Annual General Meeting.

Ibrahim’s Volunteerism

Linda Ibrahim is an industry vet with 24 years of experience. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and then Pride International. She has remained steadily active in her involvement with IADC. She chaired the IADC Tax Committee for the past three years. In June 2021, Ibrahim turned over the Tax Committee leadership to incoming Chair Michael Weinstein, VP Tax for Nabors Industries.

As part of her responsibilities at Vantage Drilling, she manages a team of professionals, ensures timely, accurate financial statement preparation and develops the company’s tax strategy in more than 25 countries. Outside of her professional capacity, Ms. Ibrahim is also a member of the Board of Directors for 2 non-profit organizations, Ovarcome and Lean In Energy.

Ibrahim was grateful when she spoke to Drilling Contractor Magazine: