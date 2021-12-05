DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Randy Smith, Linda Ibrahim Recognized with IADC Exemplary Service Awards

Topics

During the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in Dallas, Texas, Randy Smith, Founder of Smith Mason & Co., and Linda Ibrahim, Chief Accounting Officer and VP Tax at Vantage Drilling, were recognized for their contributions to IADC with Exemplary Service Awards.

About Exemplary Service Awards

The awards recognize individuals’ notable for outstanding contributions to the drilling industry and to IADC. Recipients have, during their career, demonstrated their commitment to improving the drilling industry and advancing its safety, training or technology.

The award recipients are usually announced at IADC’s year-end Annual General Meeting.

Ibrahim’s Volunteerism

Linda Ibrahim is an industry vet with 24 years of experience. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and then Pride International. She has remained steadily active in her involvement with IADC. She chaired the IADC Tax Committee for the past three years. In June 2021, Ibrahim turned over the Tax Committee leadership to incoming Chair Michael Weinstein, VP Tax for Nabors Industries.

As part of her responsibilities at Vantage Drilling, she manages a team of professionals, ensures timely, accurate financial statement preparation and develops the company’s tax strategy in more than 25 countries. Outside of her professional capacity, Ms. Ibrahim is also a member of the Board of Directors for 2 non-profit organizations, Ovarcome and Lean In Energy.

Ibrahim was grateful when she spoke to Drilling Contractor Magazine:

“It’s been very, very gratifying getting to know the world through the industry. I have been many things in the drilling industry, but one thing I have never been is bored. It’s just so dynamic. It’s always changing, and it keeps on challenging us.”

IADC President Jason McFarland presented an Exemplary Service Award to Linda Ibrahim, Chief Accounting Officer and VP Tax at Vantage Drilling, during the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in Dallas on 4 November

Smith’s Contributions

Randy Smith started off his almost 50-year career in Natchez, Mississippi, on workover rigs and on pipeline jobs. After spending four years in Iran in various roles, began teaching drilling and well control. In 1986, he started his own training consultancy. Since then, he’s taught well control, stuck pipe prevention, drilling technology and safety leadership in more than 40 countries until 2008. His current position is Founder of Smith Mason & Co., a training provider headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Despite his many accomplishments, Smith stayed grounded about receiving the award:

“I’m very humbled by this award. It’s been a long run, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. All the drilling contractors, all the operators, all the service companies, that’s what we’re really talking about. I want to thank you guys for making the industry better. I really appreciate the work you do addressing problems and making life better for our guys.”
Read from DC’s September/October issue for a profile article of Ibrahim

Related posts

8 December 2021

Drilling Engineers Committee Honored at Last Meeting of 2021

Read more
8 December 2021

Conference Planning Committee Ditches Usual Call-for-Abstracts

Read more
8 December 2021

ADIPEC Conference in Abu Dhabi Draws in a Crowd

Read more