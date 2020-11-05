Questions Answered about IADC Departure from SafeLandUSA Board

IADC’s Senior Director of Accreditation Operations, Brooke Polk, explains to Drilling Contractor’s Jay Stracke in a video interview the background, short-term effects, and long-term future of IADC’s signature safety orientation program. Given all the recent confusion, Polk clarifies that there will be no changes to RigPass curriculum, an ISO-accredited program for the past 7 years. Polk also answers some lingering questions encountered during virtual town halls held with Accredited Training Providers as well as Operators, like:

Why did IADC resign from the SafeLand, Inc. board?

What is the difference between the old SafeLandUSA and the new SafeLand, Inc.?

Is the RigPass program any different from SafeLand, Inc.’s requirements?

How IADC will protect user data with GDPR compliance?