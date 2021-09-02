PSA: Need to Verify Your WellSharp Certificate?

The goal of any accreditation program is simple: ensure quality.

IADC accredited training providers have passed rigorous processes and quality checks in order to receive and maintain accreditation. Industry panels made up of seasoned technical reviewers validate that training material adheres to learning objectives and training requirements, facilities meet standards, and equipment is verified. Companies also receive third-party audits.

Alma Roberts, IADC’s Director of Accreditation Programs emphasizes the importance of accreditation: