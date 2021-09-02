PSA: Need to Verify Your WellSharp Certificate?

DRILLBITS
The goal of any accreditation program is simple: ensure quality.

IADC accredited training providers have passed rigorous processes and quality checks in order to receive and maintain accreditation. Industry panels made up of seasoned technical reviewers validate that training material adheres to learning objectives and training requirements, facilities meet standards, and equipment is verified. Companies also receive third-party audits.

Alma Roberts, IADC’s Director of Accreditation Programs emphasizes the importance of accreditation:

“IADC’s accreditation process is designed to hold providers to a set of standards that we believe will ensure high-quality, high-integrity training. We appreciate the plethora of companies that have completed the process to become accredited – it truly demonstrates a commitment to quality training and, ultimately, safety for personnel.

IADC makes every effort to minimize fraudulent certificates and unauthorized use of IADC accreditation program logos. When questions arise, training provider and certificate authenticity can be verified via iadc.org.

Roberts continues:

