President Trump Visits IADC Member Rig in Midland

During his Permian Basin trip for a fundraising event, President Donald Trump visited the land Rig #74 of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based IADC Member Company, Latshaw Drilling. Owned by IADC Board Member, Trent Latshaw, the president toured the rig and provided some remarks about supporting the energy industry during the pandemic.

Mr. Latshaw is a notable IADC Member who’s been awarded the IADC Drilling Contractor of the Year award in 2018 –an award that recognizes outstanding lifetime achievements in technical innovation, safety and economic efficiency within the drilling industry.

For more information, read the full IADC press release on Trump’s Midland rig visit.

