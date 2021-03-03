PESA and AESC Merge into new Energy Workforce & Technology Council

On 1 February 2021, the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) announced its merger with the Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC) into a new organization: the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. This merger of these two upstream associations is yet another consolidation of energy sector groups as realigning priorities adjust to the demand of a post-pandemic period. The new organization will be headed by Leslie Beyer, former PESA President, as CEO. Former AESC Executive Director Kenny Jordan will serve as the Council’s Vice President.

The combined organization will represent more than 600 member companies in energy services, supply, manufacturing and drilling. In the global energy supply chain, these energy technology and services companies provide solutions to enable a low-carbon future, safely, profitably, and sustainably. The initiatives of the Council will leverage the strengths of their legacy organizations, namely, through Industry-recognized workforce development opportunities.

Headquartered in Houston, the Council will and include 15 regional chapters across the United States and 2 international chapters in Dubai and Buenos Aires. the Energy Workforce & Technology Council is transforming energy by giving its members the tools, information and representation they need to boldly enable a low-carbon future—safely, profitably and sustainably. The group aims to connect, educate, support and advocate for energy companies and workers of today and tomorrow with their spate of trainings, certifications, best-practice sharing and standards development.

from the legacy organizations of PESA and AESC will continue to be a flagship of the new Council. The organization will elevate and promote the vital role this sector plays in the economy, the innovative technology it develops and deploys, and its leading role in the energy transition.

