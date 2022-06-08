Permian Basin Chapter Summer Events

The Permian Basin Chapter is not taking a vacation this summer! Catch them while you can in June and July at the following events:

Happy Hour & Axe Throwing

Calling all axe throwers – Tuesday, June 21st at Tall City Axe House. There will be sponsorship opportunities and some amazing giveaways. Most importantly, you’ll be sure to have a good time while improving your axe throwing skills. Bonus, this event is indoors.

The event is limited to 100 people, so it will be first come, first serve. Reserve your spot on the Event Page. General admission is $20.

If you’re interested in sponsoring, please reach out to Barrett Zuskind at (713) 628-6450, or Mitchell Lacy at (806) 290-2229.

Shale Conference Happy Hour

On 8 July, the Chapter will host a happy hour on the showroom floor of the American Association of Drilling Engineers (AADE) Shale Energy conference. The conference will include 2 days of presentations, exhibits, an oilfield cook- off, and the OHH Black Gold Bash.

This year’s event will feature the AADE Luncheon with Midland Mayor Patrick Payton as the keynote speaker. The full lineup of conference speakers is available on the event website.

Permian Basin Summer Shindig

On 21 July the Permian Basin Chapter will partner with the American Association of Drilling Engineers (AADE), the Women’s Energy Network (WEN), American Petroleum Institute (API), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and Permian Basin Association of Directional Drillers (PBADD) for the 2022 Permian Basin Summer Shindig.

The Permian Basin Summer Shindig will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at The Shack in the Back.