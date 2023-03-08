Permian Basin Chapter Introduces New Way to Recognize & Reward Employees

IADC’s Permian Basin Chapter has created a new committee in 2023 – the Rewards and Recognition Committee. Under this committee a new program called the IADC Permian Basin Drilling Contractor SSE of the Month Award was started. Each month, the R&R Committee will work with a different Permian Basin drilling contractor to recognize and honor one of their Short Service Employees. The operations manager or drilling superintendent is encouraged to select a “new to the industry” employee who has shown dedication to the company’s HSE policies, as well as a solid work ethic and willingness to learn. Once the drilling contractor has selected an employee, representatives from the Permian Basin Chapter go to the rig site when they’re on tour and present the SSE honoree with a $1,000.00 check from the Chapter, as well as some IADC PB swag such as hats and t-shirts for the rig crews. The goal of this program is to show these employees who are new to the industry that the industry, as a whole, cares about each other, and that they are valued for their hard work and dedication from both the PB Chapter AND their employer.

According to Permian Basin Chair, Jacob Bruster,