Permian Basin Chapter Hosts 2023 Drilling Contractor Forum

On 19 April, the IADC Permian Basin Chapter held its 2023 Drilling Contractor Forum in Midland, Texas at the Midland Country Club. Richard Spears moderated a panel with representatives from Cactus Drilling Co, Helmerich & Payne, Unit Drilling Company, Precision Drilling, Latshaw Drilling, and Patterson-UTI. Panel participants shared their insights on a variety of topics pertinent to drilling contractors in the region.

The Permian Basin Chapter expressed, “We couldn’t have pulled it off without the support of our officers, sponsors, and members! Thank you all for your involvement.”

The Chapter’s next event is their Annual Golf Tournament on 22 May at Odessa Country Club.