Student Chapter Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

On 29th September 2021, IADC’s Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) Student Chapter celebrated its one-year anniversary. The celebration was a joyous one with a large gathering of both students, school faculty, and private sector professionals.

Ved Prakash Mahawar speaking at PDEU Anniversary EventBased out of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, IADC expanded its Student Chapter program to one of the top energy universities in Gujarat region of India. Officially the second Student Chapter outside of the US, the chapter was founded last year with the assistance of Arun Karle of IADC’s South Central Asia Chapter.

Virag Poshiya Speaking at PodiumNumerous speakers shared their perspectives with the students:

  • Mr. Ved Prakash Mahawar (Ex- Director Onshore, ONGC)
  • Prof. S. Sundar Manoharan (DG-PDEU)
  • Dr. R.K. Vij (Director, SPT-PDEU)
  • Mr. Arun Karle (President of Askara Group)
  • Mr. Mike Dubose (Vice President – IADC)
  • Virag Poshiya (PDEU Senior & Student Chapter Chairman)

