PDEU Student Chapter Hosts “Campus to Corporate” Webinar

The IADC Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) Student Chapter recently hosted an informative webinar for students titled “Campus to Corporate: Evolution of Mindsets.” During the event, Reddimi Sai Sampath Reddy shared his insights and experiences on transitioning from academic life and developing the skills and mindsets required for success in the corporate world.

According to the PDEU Student Chapter, the webinar highlighted:

– The importance of a clear vision and goal for your career and personal growth

– The need to adapt to changing scenarios and challenges in the dynamic corporate environment

– The value of networking, communication, teamwork, and leadership skills in building your professional brand and reputation

– The benefits of learning from feedback, failures, and mentors in your journey of continuous improvement

Great job to the PDEU Student Chapter for organizing this engaging opportunity for students to learn about the transition to corporate life!