PDEU Student Chapter Ends Year with Annual Ceremony

At the beginning of last month, hosted members of the region’s 2 student chapters for the 1st committee meeting focused on incident review.

At the beginning of this month, the PDEU Student Chapter successfully organized its 2nd Annual Ceremony titled “Adhishthana-22.” The day-long event included:

Technical sessions with industry experts

Panel sessions with industry experts

Launch of the student chapter’s annual magazine

Valedictory ceremony, a quiz competition with a cash prize

Networking dinner

The students from Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), located in the western Indian state of Gujarat, are members of the South Central Asia Chapter and collaborate often with the regional chapter’s company Members.

Event Details

The focus of the event was on ‘Role of Digitalization in making the Oil & Gas Industry Sustainable’.

Technical Sessions:

Keynote: Shri. Kharak Singh (First Asset Manager of India, ONGC & Former President, Essar Oil) presented on ‘The Role of Asset Management in Field Services’ with his simple and marvelous examples. He also shared his extensive industrial experience as India’s first Asset Manager at ONGC.

Keynote: Shri. J.G. Chaturvedi (Former Executive Director, ONGC) presented on ‘The Role of Asset Management in Field Services’ highlighted the importance of leadership skills and confidence for efficient functioning and management of the assets.

Shri. Amit Kumar Desai (GGM(D)-Head Hi-tech Drilling, ONGC) presented on ‘India’s First Offshore Under Balanced Drilling Project’. He talked about India’s first offshore underbalanced drilling project. He shared his insights of UBD project overview and engineering.

Shri. Bharat Kumar (Superintendent Engineer(Drilling), ONGC Mehsana Asset) presented on ‘Quality Health and Safety Environment (QHSE) Management in Drilling Operations.’ He highlighted the importance QSHE management by referencing few major accidents caused by improper consideration of QHSE.

Smt. Aarti Singh (EE(D), Directional Drilling, ONGC) presented on ‘Current Scenario of Oil and Gas in the Western Offshore’. She presented an overview of the life cycle of a well and shared some essential inputs for enhancing the drilling optimization and exploring the unexplored.

Shri. Kuldip Rohilla (CGM-Planning Manager, Drilling Services, ONGC) on ‘Contract Management’ was very insightful. He talked about requirements, execution, advantages, and disadvantages of contact governance.

Panel Discussion

The panel discussion was successfully moderated by Dr. R.K. Vij (Director SPT, PDEU), who contributed to the overall framework of the discussion and felicitated the esteemed guests with a mementos and shawls.

The panel discussion themed on ‘Role of Digitalisation in making the Oil and Gas Industry Sustainable’ was graced by industry veteran Shri. J. G. Chaturvedi (Former Executive Director, ONGC), who shared his insights about the need and adaptation of digitalisation in the oil and gas industry. Shri. Vishnu Rawal (HDS –Mehsana Asset, ONGC), motivated the students to adopt the latest technology and develop skills in order to be an integral part of the digitalisation process. The practical lessons shared by Shri. Shital Khot (Managing Directorat SNF Flopam India) included the impact of digitalisation on the production industry.

Inquizitte Quiz Competition

A Technical Quiz Competition, of prize worth Rs. 15000, aimed at the theme of Annual Ceremony and the core concepts of drilling discipline. It was a nail biting session, where 100+ students participated enthusiastically.

Valedictory Ceremony

Dr. Hari S (Faculty Mentor of IADC PDEU SC) briefed about the achievements of IADC PDEU SC and talked about its growth within such a short span. He then congratulated the outgoing office bearers and the committee members for their constant efforts and perseverance on achieving newer heights.

Dr. Hari S felicitated the outgoing Office Bearers and Core Committee Members with the

Certificate of Appreciation for their significant contribution towards the growth of IADCPDEU SC. Vote of Thanks by Mr. Virag Poshiya (Chairman, IADCPDEU Student Chapter). He expressed his sincere gratitude to all the esteemed Guests for gracing the Annual Ceremony. He also thanked Dr. R.K Vij, faculty mentors Dr.Hari S., and Dr. Gaurav Hazarika

, for their sheer support and guidance throughout the journey. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the stakeholders of IADC PDEU Student Chapter starting from Mr. Arun Karle, Mr. Mike DuBose and IADC fraternity of South Central Asia & around the globe.

The outgoing office bearers signed off officially and announced the names of upcoming office bearers and the core committee members. Wherein, Mr. Ayush Katyare has been appointed as a new Chairman and Mr. Jaimin Kanpariya , as a Vice-Chairman, followed by Mr. Jatin Nakrani (Secretary), Mr. Dhruvik Satani (Treasurer), Mr. Darshan Chodvadiya and Ms. Shelvi Patel (Chapter Co-ordinator) of IADC PDEU SC for the year 2022-23.

Networking Dinner

There was a with cultural component to the evening dinner with folk fusion along with illuminated the evening with 350+ footfalls.