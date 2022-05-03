Onshore Drilling to Include Panel on Social Media Influencing

The last year has been tumultuous for the onshore drilling industry. From the Biden Administration’s halt to federal lease program to the Build Back Better reconciliation, the collaboration among drillers is more important than ever. While the industry emphasizes the importance of ongoing technical innovation,, we also need to innovate our communication tools.

In order to foster a dialogue about how the industry better advocate for itself in the digital age, IADC 2022 Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition will hold a panel discussion titled “Social Media Influencing.”

In this session, Oil & Gas podcasters will discuss pro-industry social media influencing, why they do it, and what their larger vision is.

In this interactive panel session, speakers will address industry misconceptions about social media influencing, highlight examples of successful pro-industry communications, and provide an open forum for participant Q & A.

The Drilling Onshore Conference continues to be the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations. Drilling Onshore, with its top speakers and panels, explores issues affecting the onshore drilling industry, including technology, management, perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. The conference will be held on 19 May 2022.

