Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle Chapter Welcomes New 2021 Chairs

IADC’s Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle welcomes its newest Chairs for 2021:

: Steve Jones, Premium Oilfield Technologies Secretary: Emily Massey, Patterson-UTI Energy

The group has a few initiatives it hopes to pursue in 2021 as a result of the safety protocols of COVID-19, but will further develop them as the year goes on.

IADC is proud of the commitment this regional chapter has demonstrated in connecting their network to grow the drilling community in the Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle region.

To get involved, reach out to any of the Chapter leadership.