OK/TX Panhandle Chapter to Host Governor Stitt at November Luncheon

For their end of year luncheon, IADC’s Oklahoma/TX Panhandle Chapter will be welcome Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt next Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

Seating is limited, so PRE-REGISTRATION is REQUIRED. No walk-ups will be accepted.

Event Details:

IADC OKLAHOMA –TEXAS PANHANDLE CHAPTER LUNCHEON
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am
Gaillardia Country Club
5300 Gaillardia Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73142

On the Host Committee:

Chris Smith – Chapter Chairman
Lee Welker – Chapter Vice Chairman, Akita Drilling
Emily Massey – Secretary, Patterson-UTI Drilling
Chris McCracken – Treasurer, TSC Drill Pipe
Charles Piper –Scholarship Chair, Nabors Drilling
Jeff Hubbard – Board Member at Large, Schlumberger
Catina D’Achille – Active Past Chapter Chairman, Patterson-UTI Drilling
Scott McKee – Active Past Chapter Chairman, Cactus Drilling
Bary Holleyman – Active Past Chairman, Patterson-UTI Drilling

