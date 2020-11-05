OK/TX Panhandle Chapter to Host Governor Stitt at November Luncheon

For their end of year luncheon, IADC’s Oklahoma/TX Panhandle Chapter will be welcome Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt next Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

Seating is limited, so PRE-REGISTRATION is REQUIRED. No walk-ups will be accepted.

Event Details:

IADC OKLAHOMA –TEXAS PANHANDLE CHAPTER LUNCHEON

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am

Gaillardia Country Club

5300 Gaillardia Blvd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73142

On the Host Committee:

Chris Smith – Chapter Chairman

Lee Welker – Chapter Vice Chairman, Akita Drilling

Emily Massey – Secretary, Patterson-UTI Drilling

Chris McCracken – Treasurer, TSC Drill Pipe

Charles Piper –Scholarship Chair, Nabors Drilling

Jeff Hubbard – Board Member at Large, Schlumberger

Catina D’Achille – Active Past Chapter Chairman, Patterson-UTI Drilling

Scott McKee – Active Past Chapter Chairman, Cactus Drilling

Bary Holleyman – Active Past Chairman, Patterson-UTI Drilling