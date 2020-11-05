OK/TX Panhandle Chapter to Host Governor Stitt at November Luncheon

For their end of year luncheon, IADC’s Oklahoma/TX Panhandle Chapter will be welcome Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt next Tuesday, 10 November 2020.
Seating is limited, so PRE-REGISTRATION is REQUIRED. No walk-ups will be accepted.
Event Details:
IADC OKLAHOMA –TEXAS PANHANDLE CHAPTER LUNCHEON
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am
Gaillardia Country Club
5300 Gaillardia Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
On the Host Committee:
Chris Smith – Chapter Chairman
Lee Welker – Chapter Vice Chairman, Akita Drilling
Emily Massey – Secretary, Patterson-UTI Drilling
Chris McCracken – Treasurer, TSC Drill Pipe
Charles Piper –Scholarship Chair, Nabors Drilling
Jeff Hubbard – Board Member at Large, Schlumberger
Catina D’Achille – Active Past Chapter Chairman, Patterson-UTI Drilling
Scott McKee – Active Past Chapter Chairman, Cactus Drilling
Bary Holleyman – Active Past Chairman, Patterson-UTI Drilling