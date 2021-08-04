IADC’s Oil & Gas Dictionary Gets an Update

Back in 2015, there were a lot of online dictionaries. With the internet growing in its influence on the energy industry, it just made sense that companies would create their own collections of oil and gas terms. Despite it’s 70+ years of history, IADC knew its strength resided in its ability to bring people together. That’s why it created IADCLexicon.org, an online glossary of oil and gas terms.

Pulling from various governing resources, the IADC Lexicon is a deep well for the oil and gas industry. IADC’s determination to provide a consensus-driven definition of various terms commonly used within the upstream energy sector opened up the initiative to include over 10,000 terms in its glossary. To organize these terms, they’ve been arranged according to the following categories: