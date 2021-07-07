Newly Formed Coalition Advocates for Seafarer’s Rights

On 25 June 2021, the International Marine Organization (IMO) kicked off its Fair Future for Seafarers campaign on its annual observance of Day of the Seafarer.

Leading up to the event, the IMO invited seafarers of all shapes, sizes, colors, creeds, and nationalities to provide their perspective on what a fair future looks like for them and their industry. In their #shoutoutforseafarers campaign

Stranded at Sea During COVID

After a year of denied port access, slow re-supplies, difficult crew changeovers, and onerous repatriation processes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, fostering this dialogue is an important step as the world gets moving again.

That’s why IADC joined its fellow Offshore Industry Group members in voicing its support for Members of the offshore energy sector in a public statement on the Fair Future for Seafarers.

The OIG is comprised of:

IADC

IAGC

IMCA

IOGP

ISOA

With such a broad membership base, it’s important to remind the world of the contributions all of our Members bring to keeping this world moving.