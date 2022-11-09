Now Available: ISP Summary of Occupational Incidents for 3rd Quarter 2022

About ISP Report The Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate: To record data reflecting accident experience, which can be compared to other industries

To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries

To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance

History of ISP Reports

Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.

The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost time incident or illness. The ISP also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.