November IADC Chapter Events

IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) Annual General Meeting

Date : 23 November 2022

: 23 November 2022 Time: 2pm (Singapore/Malaysia Time)

2pm (Singapore/Malaysia Time) Location: Virtual

From the SEAC Leadership Committee: To encompass a broader engagement from the widespread region, this AGM will be convened virtually and will serve a unique opportunity for us all to tap into the latest information and a more intimate discussion on the important issues that are currently affecting our industry and businesses as we plan to press ahead in the new 2023 calendar year.

Please register by contacting Chit Hlaing, IADC SEAC Liaison, at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.