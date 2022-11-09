November IADC Chapter Events

DRILLBITS
IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) Meeting

  • Date: 11 November 2022
  • Time: 2:30pm (Gulf Standard Time)
  • Location: Dubai, UAE
  • Venue: Address Dubai Marina Hotel
  • Sponsor: The Callen Group 

SAPC’s last meeting of 2022 will include three guest speakers:

  • Ravi Mishra – Axess Group – “Changing landscape in Asset Integrity Management” 
  • Maria Christina – Maria Christina FZE – “An Altered Path”
  • Kris S. Callen – The Callen Group – “Safe and Efficient Operations… Consistently!”

All current chapter members and those who have signed up for 2023 should have received an invite through Eventbrite (check your spam folder). For more information, please visit the Eventbrite page or email info@sapc-iadc.org.

IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) Annual General Meeting

  • Date: 23 November 2022
  • Time: 2pm (Singapore/Malaysia Time)
  • Location: Virtual

From the SEAC Leadership Committee: To encompass a broader engagement from the widespread region, this AGM will be convened virtually and will serve a unique opportunity for us all to tap into the latest information and a more intimate discussion on the important issues that are currently affecting our industry and businesses as we plan to press ahead in the new 2023 calendar year.

Please register by contacting Chit Hlaing, IADC SEAC Liaison, at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.

IADC Nigeria Chapter Annual General Meeting

  • Date: 17 November 2022
  • Time: 12pm (West Africa Time)
  • Location: Lagos, Nigeria
  • Venue: Lagos Continental Hotel

From The IADC Nigeria Chapter: The IADC Nigeria Chapter cordially invites you to our Annual General Meeting on Thursday, the 17th of November 2022 at the Lagos Continental Hotel. The Annual General Meeting is an opportunity to gather and celebrate how far we’ve come, how much we’ve accomplished this year, and where we are headed, together.

For more information contact admin@iadcnigeria.org.

STUDENT CHAPTER EVENTS:

IADC Texas A&M Student Chapter – Hosting a LIVE episode of Oil & Gas This Week Podcast with Paige Wilson & Mark LaCour

  • Date: 10 November 2022
  • Time: 6pm (Central Standard Time)

A social dinner will be held before the podcast to give students and industry a chance to network.

For more information, contact iadctamu@gmail.com

IADC Maharashtra Institute of Technology Student Chapter – “Importance of Safety in Oil & Gas”

  • Date: 12 November 2022
  • Time: 10:30am (India Standard Time)
  • Location: Maharashtra Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, India
  • Venue: BJ303 – School of Petroleum Engineering

From IADC MIT Student Chapter: Oil and gas safety is a point of paramount significance today. With the safety net always under attack, organizations around the globe want to tighten up their safety standards. Unfortunately, due to heavy equipment and flammable gases, potential hazards come in many forms. To better understand the importance of safety in oil and gas, and to explore career opportunities as a QHSE professional, we are bringing you a guest lecture on the university campus. The speaker for this event is Mr. Niccky Rajput, HSE/SQ Country Manager-India, Halliburton.

