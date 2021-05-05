Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter’s Holds Virtual Elections at First 2021 Meeting

The Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter (NAGC) also held their first chapter meeting this year. Unlike the SAPC one, though, the NAPC’s one was virtual.

Holding their annual elections virtually this year, all the Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter officers renewed one more term.

IADC’s Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere, Hisham Zebian, delivered an IADC HQ update to the members in Saudi and the region. Lastly some Saudi-related challenges were discussed during the meeting.

Interested in Getting Involved?



Contact a Chapter officer at the Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter webpage for more information.