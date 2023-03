On 17 February 2023, the IADC Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter (NAGC) hosted their 5th annual golf tournament in Bahrain. The event had more than 20 teams present, with participation from Aramco, SANAD, ARO Drilling, Shelf Drilling, NOV, Nabors Drilling, Pason, 3t Energy Group, Neft Energies and others.

Thank you to everyone who attended, and to the event sponsors: NOV, Neft Energies, SANAD, Zahid Tractor, Aro Drilling, Nabors, Shelf Drilling, 3t Energy Group, Rawabi Pason, & Pason.