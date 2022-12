The IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24 November 2022. The event was held at the Marcliffe Hotel at Pitfodels in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Two new officers were elected:

Vice Chair – Donald MacLeod; COSL

– Donald MacLeod; COSL Associate Member Vice Chair – Paul Brown; Rig Surveys

All NSC officers for 2023: