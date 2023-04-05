DRILLBITS
North Sea Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards

On Friday, 24th March 2023, the IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) held their 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards celebration. The Annual Safety Awards ceremony provides an excellent opportunity to recognize and celebrate high standards of safety achievement in the industry. Around 600 people attended this event held at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Welcoming remarks were given by North Sea Chapter Chairman Darren Sutherland, followed by an IADC address delivered by IADC Chairman Andy Hendricks. Dinner was followed by entertainment from a live band. The Master of Ceremonies was Dougie Vipond, and entertainment for the evening included The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and The James Honey Band. 

The IADC North Sea Chapter Safety Awards for 2022 were presented by NSC Chairman Darren Sutherland

Associate Member Award

Winner: EP3
Runner Up: EnerQuip Ltd

Best Safety Performance Awards 2022

JACK-UPS
Winner: Below 1 Million Man Hours – KCA Deutag
Winner: Above 1 Million Man Hours – Valaris Limited

FLOATING RIGS
Winner: Diamond Offshore
Runner Up: Stena Drilling

PLATFORMS
Winner: KCA Deutag

Chair’s Awards

Best Safety Performance 2022 – Jack-up
Winner: Valaris 120, Valaris Limited

Best Safety Performance 2022- Floating Rig
Winner: Ocean Patriot, Diamond Offshore

Best Safety Performance 2022- Platform
Winner: Tern Alpha, Odfjell Technology

Chair’s Special Award
Gary Holman

    

A special thank you to the event sponsors!
  • Borr Drilling
  • Odfjell Technology
  • Shelf Drilling
  • HMH
  • Rig Surveys
  • NOV Rig Technologies

A big thank you to the event organizers, Prime Events, as well! 

IADC North Sea Chapter - LinkedIn

Photos from the IADC North Sea Chapter Annual Safety Awards

