North Sea Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards

On Friday, 24th March 2023, the IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) held their 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards celebration. The Annual Safety Awards ceremony provides an excellent opportunity to recognize and celebrate high standards of safety achievement in the industry. Around 600 people attended this event held at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Welcoming remarks were given by North Sea Chapter Chairman Darren Sutherland, followed by an IADC address delivered by IADC Chairman Andy Hendricks. Dinner was followed by entertainment from a live band. The Master of Ceremonies was Dougie Vipond, and entertainment for the evening included The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and The James Honey Band.
The IADC North Sea Chapter Safety Awards for 2022 were presented by NSC Chairman Darren Sutherland:
Associate Member Award
Winner: EP3
Runner Up: EnerQuip Ltd
Best Safety Performance Awards 2022
JACK-UPS
Winner: Below 1 Million Man Hours – KCA Deutag
Winner: Above 1 Million Man Hours – Valaris Limited
FLOATING RIGS
Winner: Diamond Offshore
Runner Up: Stena Drilling
PLATFORMS
Winner: KCA Deutag
Chair’s Awards
Best Safety Performance 2022 – Jack-up
Winner: Valaris 120, Valaris Limited
Best Safety Performance 2022- Floating Rig
Winner: Ocean Patriot, Diamond Offshore
Best Safety Performance 2022- Platform
Winner: Tern Alpha, Odfjell Technology
Chair’s Special Award
Gary Holman