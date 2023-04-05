North Sea Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards

On Friday, 24th March 2023, the IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) held their 50th Anniversary Annual Safety Awards celebration. The Annual Safety Awards ceremony provides an excellent opportunity to recognize and celebrate high standards of safety achievement in the industry. Around 600 people attended this event held at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Welcoming remarks were given by North Sea Chapter Chairman Darren Sutherland, followed by an IADC address delivered by IADC Chairman Andy Hendricks. Dinner was followed by entertainment from a live band. The Master of Ceremonies was Dougie Vipond, and entertainment for the evening included The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and The James Honey Band.

The IADC North Sea Chapter Safety Awards for 2022 were presented by NSC Chairman Darren Sutherland:

Associate Member Award

Winner: EP3

Runner Up: EnerQuip Ltd

Best Safety Performance Awards 2022

JACK-UPS

Winner: Below 1 Million Man Hours – KCA Deutag

Winner: Above 1 Million Man Hours – Valaris Limited

FLOATING RIGS

Winner: Diamond Offshore

Runner Up: Stena Drilling

PLATFORMS

Winner: KCA Deutag

Chair’s Awards

Best Safety Performance 2022 – Jack-up

Winner: Valaris 120, Valaris Limited

Best Safety Performance 2022- Floating Rig

Winner: Ocean Patriot, Diamond Offshore

Best Safety Performance 2022- Platform

Winner: Tern Alpha, Odfjell Technology

Chair’s Special Award

Gary Holman