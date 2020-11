After 10+ years of dutiful service, Chapter Administrator Edith McLeod is hanging up her boots.

She joined IADC’s North Sea Chapter in August 2009 when Steve Rae was the Chapter Chairman. She continued to work for IADC and support the chapter until her recent retirement in May 2020.

We recognize Ms. McLeod and all hard work for IADC and the North Sea region. We wish her well in retirement.