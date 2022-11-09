North Sea Chapter Holds “Meet & Greet” Event

IADC’s North Sea Chapter, based in Aberdeen, offered a networking opportunity for Members at a “Meet & Greet” event earlier this week.

The Chapter would like to extend appreciation to all of those who attended, including Drilling Contractors Archer – the well company, Diamond Offshore, Valaris Limited, Stena Drilling, Transocean, COSL Drilling Europe AS, Noble Corporation, Shelf Drilling, Well-Safe Solutions, KCA Deutag, Odfjell Technology, Borr Drilling.

The Chapter plans to host another Meet & Greet in Q1 of 2023.