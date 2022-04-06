DRILLBITS
North Sea Chapter Does It Up Big at Annual Safety Awards Dinner

Photo Courtesy of Stuart Willison, igus UK

On 25 March 2022, the IADC North Sea Chapter dusted off their duds and gathered at P&J Live in Stoneywood, Aberdeen for safety their annual safety awards dinner. The event was one of the Chapters’ first soiree of this type since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event was also a fundraiser for the IADC nominated charities Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF) & Friends of ANCHOR.

Congratulations to all the winners, sponsors, and attendees! Thank you for coming together to celebrate continuous dedication to safety!

Congratulations to the 2020 Winners!

Photo Courtesy of EP3

Photo Courtesy of Stuart Willison, igus UK

Photo Courtesy of KCA Deutag

