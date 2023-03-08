North Sea Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

NSC Events & Activities

Aside from the important actions being taken on the advocacy front, the NSC is also engaged in other activities for the wellbeing of the drilling industry and its workforce in the region.

Addressing Mental Health

The NSC is initiating a top-down driven cultural change that’s needed to move the industry in the direction required to effect lasting and meaningful change in how it deals holistically with mental health. They have led an industry focus group to better understand what is being done in terms of mental health provision, both onshore and offshore in the North Sea. This led to the development of a 15-page informational document on the subject, titled Changing Minds, Saving Lives: An urgent new approach to mental health in the North Sea, which will be published in early March. A panel session and workshop is also scheduled for the 25th of April to develop an industry charter on the subject with the aim of driving lasting and impactful change in the area of mental health provision in oil and gas. A letter from NSC Chair Darren Sutherland will be sent to top executives and thought leaders in the region inviting them to participate.

Celebrating Safety

Another way the Chapter is supporting the drilling community is through celebrating and prioritizing safety with its Annual Safety Awards ceremony. This well-attended event provides an excellent opportunity to recognize companies in the region for their safety performance. This year’s NSC Annual Safety Awards will take place on Friday, 24th March 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Networking

The Chapter provides many opportunities for local Members to connect and network. Since 2009, the Chapter has been holding biannual “Meet & Greet” sessions, which provide an opportunity for Associate Members to meet and network with the Primary Members, the drilling contractors that operate in the UK basin. Another popular event amongst the Members is the NSC’s golf event. This year the Chapter will be hosting its 40th golf event in Aberdeen.

Providing Resources & Workgroups

In 2019, the NSC developed a document titled Human Factors: Guidance on MODU/MOU Safety Case Content. This document is widely recognized and used by the industry. Over the years the Chapter has produced numerous documents and guidance to assist Members, which can be found on IADC’s website.

The NSC also has several IADC work groups that meet every other month to discuss any topics or issues that Members need support with, such as HR; Safety, Health, and Environment; Training and Competence; etc.

Giving Back

As a non-profit organization, the NSC donates thousands of pounds to charities each year. Some examples of the many charities the Chapter helps and supports include: Clan Cancer Support, Children’s Hospice Association Scotland, Friends of Anchor, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Oil Chaplaincy, Archway, and Charlie’s House.