North Dakota Student Chapters for SPE & IADC Collaborate on Carbon Capture Event

At the end of last week, the SPE & IADC Student Chapters at the University of North Dakota hosted an event with over 180 in attendance. This event was a unique opportunity to discuss current CCUS initiatives and address related challenges, including subsurface geologic storage, CO₂ enhanced hydrocarbon recovery, reservoir monitoring and risk assessment, case studies, industry applications, economics, incentives, and policy, infrastructure, non-technical considerations.

The 2 student chapters hosted 12 talks, 10 speakers, and 12 sessions will be presented in this one-day workshop, which will give participants a clearly explained and complete perspective on how, where, and why CCUS is happening now and could grow in the future, covering the range of technological solutions and business drivers, including policy. In addition to reviewing existing CCUS approaches.

Importance of CCUS to Next Generation

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCSU) is an emerged field that appeared in response to high carbon emissions and its proven impact on climate change and global warming, 140 countries announced a net-zero gas emissions goal. Countries and industry leaders are actively supporting the research and development of technologies to achieve that goal.

As a signal from the next generation of young professionals entering the workforce, the continuing focus on Sustainability and ESG is an import one to mind as we innovate for the future.