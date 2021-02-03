NIOSH Helps Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers

COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool to help end this pandemic. With one of the largest vaccination campaigns being conducted worldwide, a few hours after key Biden Administration personnel was sworn in, the CDC released its new COVID-19 Vaccination Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers and engaged with departments in the Department of Labor, like OSHA & NIOSH, to distribute the communications toolkit to the people who have kept the United States economy running during the pandemic.
The toolkit contains a variety of resources including:
- Key Messages
- Educational Slide Deck
- FAQs
- Posters/Flyers
- Newsletter Content
- Plain Language Vaccine Factsheet (available in many languages)
- Template Letter for Employees
- Social Media Content
- Vaccination Sticker Templates
Partners are encouraged to adapt the key messages to the language, tone, and format that will resonate with the organizations and industries they serve.
We invite you to share this widely with your Associations/Members, STEPS groups, and companies. CDC will continue to add more materials to this toolkit, so please check back frequently for updates.