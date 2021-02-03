DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

NIOSH Helps Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers

Topics
DrillBits-2021February-CDC-COVID19-CommunicationsToolkit-EssentialWorkers

COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool to help end this pandemic. With one of the largest vaccination campaigns being conducted worldwide, a few hours after key Biden Administration personnel was sworn in, the CDC released its new COVID-19 Vaccination Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers and engaged with departments in the Department of Labor, like OSHA & NIOSH, to distribute the communications toolkit to the people who have kept the United States economy running during the pandemic.

There resources were created to educate employees about COVID-19 vaccines, raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination, and address common questions and concerns. It will take all of the U.S. government’s tools to protect its essential workers against COVID-19.

The toolkit contains a variety of resources including:

  • Key Messages
  • Educational Slide Deck
  • FAQs
  • Posters/Flyers
  • Newsletter Content
  • Plain Language Vaccine Factsheet (available in many languages)
  • Template Letter for Employees
  • Social Media Content
  • Vaccination Sticker Templates

Partners are encouraged to adapt the key messages to the language, tone, and format that will resonate with the organizations and industries they serve.

We invite you to share this widely with your Associations/Members, STEPS groups, and companies. CDC will continue to add more materials to this toolkit, so please check back frequently for updates.

Related posts

3 February 2021

Caspian Drilling Conference Panel to Value Impact of Digital

Read more
3 February 2021

Submit Your Abstract for “Effective Communication Drives Well Delivery” Tech Forum

Read more
DrillBits-2021February-Chapters-OklahomaTexasPanhandle-NewChairs
3 February 2021

Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle Chapter Welcomes New 2021 Chairs

Read more