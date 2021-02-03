NIOSH Helps Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers

COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool to help end this pandemic. With one of the largest vaccination campaigns being conducted worldwide, a few hours after key Biden Administration personnel was sworn in, the CDC released its new COVID-19 Vaccination Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers and engaged with departments in the Department of Labor, like OSHA & NIOSH, to distribute the communications toolkit to the people who have kept the United States economy running during the pandemic.

There resources were created to educate employees about COVID-19 vaccines, raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination, and address common questions and concerns. It will take all of the U.S. government’s tools to protect its essential workers against COVID-19.