Nigeria Chapter to Represent IADC at Nigeria Oil & Gas’s 20th Anniversary Conference

The collaboration continues in the newly formed Latin American Chapter‘s newest development. Counting among it’s growing business connections in the region, the LATAM Chapter’s chair, Carlos Ortiz Reguer, will champion the drilling industry in his presentation at the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (GIPEX). Hosted by the Guyanese Ministry of Natural Resources, the 3rd annual GIPEX will take place virtually, providing an opportunity to drive vital conversations and alliances while addressing the latest innovations and modern drilling techniques and processes.

Event Details

2021 Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition

28 – 30 June 2021

Virtual Conference (event registration)

IADC Members are eligible for a 10 discount using promo code: DJZZRC.