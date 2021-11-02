Nigeria Chapter to Hold Its AGM Later this Month

The IADC Nigeria Chapter will hold its Annual General Meeting on 18 November at 8:30am (WAT) via Zoom.

Please register for the virtual event here.

Established in October 2012 with four companies, the IADC Nigeria Chapter has grown to 42 member companies within the span of eight years.At the Annual General Meeting, the Chapter will host well-renowned speakers who will present on the Drilling Industry in Nigeria.

The Chapter last met in May 2021 for its 2021 HSE Awards and Technical Session. The Chapter awarded their three HSE Awards to the following companies:

KCA Deutag Nigeria Limited

OES Energy Services Limited

Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited

For more information, including how to join and who to contact with questions, visit the Nigeria Chapter page on the IADC website or visit the Chapter’s own website at iadcnigeria.org.