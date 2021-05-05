Nigeria Chapter to Hold HSE Awards and Technical Session Webinar at End of May

The collaboration continues in the newly formed Latin American Chapter‘s newest development. Counting among it’s growing business connections in the region, the LATAM Chapter’s chair, Carlos Ortiz Reguer, will champion the drilling industry in his presentation at the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (GIPEX). Hosted by the Guyanese Ministry of Natural Resources, the 3rd annual GIPEX will take place virtually, providing an opportunity to drive vital conversations and alliances while addressing the latest innovations and modern drilling techniques and processes.

You are invited to the IADC Nigeria Chapter HSE Awards and Technical Session Webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, 26th May, 2021.

Our guest speaker will deliver on the topic: Well Control Equipment Recertification – Challenges & Opportunities for Promoting Industry Growth & Human Capital Development in Nigeria.

According to our regular practice in promoting safety in our drilling operations, we will recognize member companies that participated in the IADC Incident Statistics Program and award the best HSE performer in 2020.

Furthermore, the Chapter will be presenting the Exemplary Service Award (ESA) to recognize nominated industry professionals for their outstanding contributions to improving and advancing safety, training and technological advancement throughout the industry.

Kindly register in advance for this meeting: http://bit.ly/IADCHSE2021

When: May 26, 2021 11:00 AM West Central Africa

Speaker: Effiong Okon – Operations Director, SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc.

Event Details

2021 Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition

28 – 30 June 2021

Virtual Conference (event registration)

IADC Members are eligible for a 10 discount using promo code: DJZZRC.

Regional Partnerships

No stranger to business development, Mr. Reguer has a 30-year track record of success through a unique combination of an entrepreneurial and corporate mindset.

Among the other Latin America Chapter initiatives, the Chapter Officers have signed an MoU with Holland House Mexico, a Dutch-Mexican Chamber of Commerce established between the 2 countries. IADC’s Regional Chapter were designed offer a local connection to a vast global network through social events and informal regional forums for Members to consider problems and issues in the industry.